Report: Video results in Lincoln student, 18, charged with sex abuse on school bus

SHARE COPY LINK





A Lincoln County High School student was charged with first-degree sexual abuse after authorities saw footage from a bus video system, WKYT-TV, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner said.

Lincoln County Regional Jail records show that Matthew Boswell, 18, is incarcerated on the felony charge.

Lincoln County Schools released a statement saying the assault happened Friday after the bus left Hustonville Elementary School. School resource officer Preston Middleton was notified Monday morning about what happened and reviewed the video, WKYT said.

WKYT quoted an arrest record that said Boswell repeatedly grab a 13-year-old girl inappropriately while she resisted. WLEX-TV reported that according to an arrest citation, Boswell was caught on surveillance lifting up a middle school-aged girl’s shirt and grabbing her genitals as she resisted.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“The charges brought upon the male suspect would not have happened without the aid of the bus driver and his intuition into the matter needing to be investigated further,” Middleton said. “The bus cameras and videos throughout our campuses are a great tool to catch crimes that would otherwise go unreported.”

Lincoln County Schools officials sent a letter to parents of children riding the bus notifying them that an 18-year-old man had been charged with sex abuse in connection with an incident on Friday’s bus ride, WLEX reported.