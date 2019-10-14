Lafayette High School marching band wins big at regional competition

The Lafayette High School marching band performed Saturday at the Bands of America regional competition in Johnson City, Tenn.

One of Lexington’s most decorated high school marching bands won big again this weekend at a regional competition in Tennessee.

The Lafayette High School marching band narrowly edged out a Tennessee band ranked among the top 25 high school bands in the nation Saturday night to win a prestigious Bands of America regional competition that featured 31 bands from eight states.

Lafayette beat Dobyns-Bennett High School of Kinsport, Tenn., by .05 points, according to Bands of America results. Dobyns-Bennett is ranked 23rd in the nation by HornRank., which ranks scholastic bands.

The contest at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City was the first Bands of America contest Lafayette has attended in five years. The last time it won a Bands of America regional championship was in 1997.

Three other Kentucky bands also performed in Saturday’s competition. The Estill County High School marching band placed 8th and was named Class A champion. It scored higher than other bands from similarly-sized schools. Russell County High School placed 18th in preliminary competition. LaRue County High School was 25th.

Lafayette, which has won 20 state class championships, will compete at the 2019 Kentucky State Marching Band Championships on Oct. 26 at Western Kentucky University.