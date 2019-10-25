Former Ky. teacher was accused of snorting pill in class. She entered an Alford Plea.

Cherish Rednour

The case of a former Menifee County teacher arrested in 2018 after students alleged they saw her crush a pill and snort it in a classroom has been resolved in court.

Menifee Circuit Court records show that Cherish Rednour entered an Alford Plea on Thursday to two counts of second-degree wanton endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her 12-month sentence was conditionally discharged.

In an Alford Plea, a defendant does not admit the crime, but admits that the prosecution could prove the charge.

A police report in court records said two students alleged that in the classroom, Rednour crushed a pill with a credit card and made a line with the crushed pill. They then watched her snort the pill. They also said that she was slumped over her desk, and it appeared that it was hard for her to stay awake, the report said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

A law enforcement officer wrote in the report that white residue and a credit card with residue were found on her classroom desk.

Menifee school district officials said Friday that Rednour had not been employed by the school district since 2018.

Her attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.