Lafayette marching band brings home 21st Governor’s Cup at state championships

Lafayette High School took home their 21st Governor’s Cup this weekend at the Kentucky State Marching Band Championships.

Lafayette took first place in class 5A at this year’s finals competition, which was held at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green on Saturday.

The annual championship competition includes four finalist schools from each of five classes, which are determined based on school size and number of musicians in each band. The Kentucky Music Educators Association has been holding the competition since 1986.

Madison Central High School took home second place in class 5A, followed by Union’s Larry A. Ryle High School and Lexington’s Paul Laurence Dunbar High School. Class 5A includes the state’s largest bands.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

In class 4A, South Laurel High School took first place, beating Bourbon County High School by one tenth of a point. Anderson County High School took third place in the class, followed by Harrison County High School.

Adair County High School won the Governor’s Cup in class 3A, with a one tenth of a point lead over Estill County High School. Glasgow High School took third place in the class and Taylor County High School took fourth.

Beechwood High School was class 2A’s highest scorer, followed by Murray High School, Russell High School and Mercer County High School.

Hancock County High School won first in class 1A, followed by Washington County High School, Cumberland County Highschool and Owensboro Catholic High School.