Fayette County cancels after-school activities Monday because of Trump’s visit

Fayette County Public Schools are canceling all after-school and evening activities on Monday in anticipation of President Donald Trump’s visit to Lexington, Superintendent Manny Caulk said Wednesday.

Trump is coming to Lexington’s Rupp Arena to campaign for Republican Gov. Matt Bevin the day before the general election.

Caulk said in a statement that normal dismissal procedures will remain in place, but any extra-curricular and co-curricular activities or extended-day programs, including practices, performances, games, clubs and meetings are canceled.

Afterschool care programs operated at schools will remain open and be flexible with families delayed by traffic issues, he said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“We have been working with our partners in the Lexington Police Department in anticipation of the potential effect the President’s visit to Lexington next week will have on late afternoon traffic,” Caulk said.

The Promise Academies at Harrison and William Wells Brown elementary schools will follow their Wednesday schedule and dismiss at 2:35 p.m.

All Fayette County Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 for election day. Classes will resume on Wednesday Nov. 6.