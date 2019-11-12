Girls-only science, technology, engineering, math academy to open in Fayette schools

One of the next new and innovative programs set to open in Fayette County Public Schools is an all-female science, technology, engineering and math academy for girls in kindergarten through eighth grade.

At Monday night’s school board planning meeting, board members approved a job description for a director of the new program. Human Resources Director Jennifer Dyar said the job opening would be advertised nationally and “high-level” candidates would be recruited.

The fiscal impact for the position is $90,000, board documents said.

The STEM program for female students is tentatively planned to open in fall 2020 at an undetermined location. Initially, the program would only open for 150 girls in kindergarten through second grade.

Ultimately, it will be offered to girls through eighth grade, according to a presentation from Vee Pryor, special programs manager, at the September school board meeting.

Fayette Superintendent Manny Caulk said Monday that there could be a short term location before a long term facility was determined.

Staff from the University of Kentucky will collaborate on the new program, according to Caulk.

Pryor said girls are on par with boys or above in science and math and yet that’s not translating to women working as engineers and computing professionals.

With the new program in Fayette County, the goal is to equip female students with the skills necessary for success in a rapidly changing global economy using the latest state-of-the-art STEM approaches.

Other community partners include Alltech and Toyota, Living Arts & Science Center, Newton’s Attic, Awesome Inc., KY Girls STEM Collaborative, BBS of the Bluegrass, STEM Crafters, and Museum of Science.

Girls will have internships and work with mentors.

Fayette County receives between 2,500 and 3,000 applications per year for the more than 30 gifted and talented, magnet and special programs across elementary, middle and high schools in the district, Pryor said.