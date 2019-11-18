Two years in a row, Kentucky marching band named the best of its size in the nation

For the second year in a row, Bourbon County High School Marching Band was named the best band of its size in the nation Saturday at the 2019 Bands of America Grand National Championships in Indianapolis.

Bourbon County won the competition’s Class A championship, which includes schools that have up to 600 students enrolled in grades 10-12, according to the website. The band has approximately 130 members.

Bourbon County High School won the same title last year.

“It’s a really big honor to win that award two times in a row and just to be able to represent the state of Kentucky so well on the national stage, “ Bourbon County band director Michael Stone said Monday.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

This year, in 2019, Estill County High School came in second.