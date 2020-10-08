Amid calls for better communication, Fayette superintendent starts new video program

Fayette Superintendent Manny Caulk on Wednesday night announced that he was launching a new online video program called “Talks with Caulk.”

Families and school board members have been calling for better communication from the Fayette County Public Schools about returning to in person learning. In the first epidode, Caulk provides a timeline that shows that the district plans to begin some limited in-person learning on October 19 and a hybrid plan a few weeks later.

“COVID-19 has disrupted our normal operations in so many ways and I recognize that we need to find new and more frequent ways to communicate,” said Caulk. “To provide an additional avenue for sharing information with our families, staff and community at large, we are launching a weekly video program called Talks with Caulk. “

“With each episode, I will share news from across our district and highlight information you need to know about upcoming dates, important events or frequently asked questions we receive,” he said. The debut episode can be found atbe/9v_9OKHnj5Y

In the first episode, Caulk is covering the decision-making timeline for returning to in-person learning; explaining the term “targeted services” for the two hour classes that will begin soon and the new state requirement for reporting COVID-19 cases.

“It’s a start,” said Todd Burus, a leader in the social media group, “Let Them Learn in Fayette County,” whose members have been calling for a return to in-person learning. “Hopefully it becomes something that comes out regularly .”

Burus said maybe future segments could include questions from the community that were harder to address.

The Fayette Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday for a regularly scheduled planning meeting.