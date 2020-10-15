‘Stark reminder’ of the danger: Fayette teacher dies of COVID-19.

The death in September of a permanent substitute teacher at Lexington’s Winburn Middle School has been attributed to COVID-19, principal Mike Hale told families Thursday in a letter.

At least one other district staff member’s death — a school bus driver who died in the spring — has been attributed to the coronavirus.

News of the latest death comes as Fayette County is trying to facilitate a limited return to in-person learning in the next few weeks.

Ruthie Martinez, who had worked as a permanent substitute in Winburn since last year, “was a beloved member of our school community, and we miss her uplifting presence every day,” Hale said in his letter.

“We have just received word that the state has ruled her passing as a COVID-19 related death,” said Hale.

After Martinez’s death, school officials learned that a member of Martinez’s household tested positive for the virus.

Martinez’s death was not linked to COVID-19 until Thursday, he said.

“She had not been at school for four days prior to her passing, and we were not given any reason to suspect COVID-19 at the time,“ he said.

“When we learned after her passing that there had been a diagnosis in her household, we worked with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department to conduct contact tracing for her most recent time on campus,” he said.

Out of an abundance of caution, another staff member quarantined for 14 days, he said. A custodial team also conducted a deep cleaning of any areas in the building where Martinez had worked.

Even without confirmation from the state, the district took swift action because of its commitment to the health and safety of staff, students, and families, said Hale.

“Today’s news is a stark reminder of how dangerous COVID-19 can be, and I want you to know that our school will not compromise when it comes to taking care of our employees, students and families,” he said.

“When we lose a member of our Fayette County Public Schools community, it is a loss for all of us, and Superintendent Manny Caulk has also extended his condolences to the Winburn family.”

This article will be updated.