‘Getting back into the classroom.’ Lexington schools return to limited in-person learning.

Violet Jackson has her temperature taken before heading inside the Rise Stem Academy for Girls in Lexington, Ky., Monday, October 19, 2020. Students have returned to schools in Fayette county on a limited basis, with two hour classes.

Demetrius Dishman on Monday dropped off his second grader, La’daia Dishman, at Lexington’s Rise STEM Academy for Girls as she returned to in-person learning for the first time since the pandemic shut Kentucky schools last spring.

La’daia left her father’s hand, and rushed toward her teacher, settling on an air hug.

“It stimulates them more than being at home,” said Dishman.

Amid a surge in COVID-19 in Kentucky, Fayette schools began this week returning for two-hour afternoon sessions at some elementary schools, focusing on students who needed extra help or “targeted instruction.”

“There’s nothing like getting back to the classroom as far as the environment and help them focus on” areas in which they are lacking, Dishman said.

It’s the first time since COVID-19 shutdown Kentucky schools in March that Fayette students are engaging in face-to-face instruction. Middle and high schools are expected to reopen in person soon on a limited basis as well. The school board is meeting Wednesday to discuss a broader return.

As schools reopen this week, there will be new health-related rules and no more than 14 children -- all wearing face coverings -- in a classroom.

