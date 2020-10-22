The best teacher in Kentucky and the top high school teacher are from Lexington

Donnie Piercey Kentucky. Department of Education

An educator at Lexington’s Stonewall Elementary has been named Kentucky Teacher of the Year and a Lafayette High School teacher was named the state’s high school teacher of the year.

Donnie Piercey, a fifth grade teacher at Stonewall Elementary was also Kentucky’s elementary teacher of the year. He won $10,000.

He graduated from Asbury College and earned his master’s from Auburn University. He has taught in Kentucky since 2007. Piercey uses technology to promote student learning and engagement. He received a National Geographic Grosvenor Teacher Fellowship to Antarctica and has co-authored The Google Cardboard Book: Explore, Engage, and Educate with Virtual Reality.

Christopher McCurry, has taught at Lafayette High School for ten years.

He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees at the University of Kentucky and a second master’s degree at Vermont’s Middlebury College. McCurry is working toward principalship certification. He is exploring board games to see if they can increase retention of standards-based skills. McCurry co-leads Teachers for Equitable Kentucky Schools

Fayette County Public Schools had two semifinalists among the nine teachers who were up for one of the state’s top three awards.

Now in its 20th year, the awards program combines the Kentucky Teacher of the Year Program and Valvoline’s Teacher Achievement Awards, formerly the Ashland Teacher Achievement Awards.

More than 2,500 teacher nominations were received for the Kentucky Teacher of the Year program and 209 applications were completed, a new record. In May, a committee of judges made up of highly respected educators from throughout Kentucky reviewed and scored each application.

Winners of the elementary, middle and high school Teacher of the Year awards, in addition to the overall 2021 Kentucky Teacher of the Year, were announced during a virtual ceremony.

“These award-winning educators represent more than 42,000 of their colleagues who are doing anything and everything to serve their students and ensure continued learning during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass.

