‘Open Our Schools.’ Protesters say Fayette school officials aren’t listening to them.

As protesters wanting an in-person return to schools chanted outside Central Office loudly enough to be heard during an indoor school board meeting, Fayette County Superintendent Manny Caulk defended the decision to wait.

Citing a rise in COVID-19 cases, Caulk said 12 schools would be under quarantine now if a full return had already taken place.

Carrying signs saying “Open Our Schools,” the social media-based group ‘Let Them Learn in Fayette County’ protested for the second time in a few months. They were galvanized by last week’s board decision that students in Fayette County Public Schools will continue at-home learning with limited face-to-face instruction until winter break.

Schools will continue to offer two-hour in-person afternoon classes called targeted instruction on an increasing and expanding basis, but board members scrapped the previously discussed idea of returning to face-to-face instruction in November. At-home learning or non-traditional instruction will continue to be offered.

Jeremy Brown and his wife Allison Knabe, who have four children in the district, said they were among dozens who came to the rally because their children are struggling with at-home learning.

“This whole online thing is just not working for us,” said Brown.

A leader in the group, Greg Prince, said school board members and district leadership ignored their own survey, which showed that 80 percent of staff and families said they wanted an in-person return.

“No one seems to be listening,” said Prince.

Fayette district spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall explained during the meeting, however, that although there was a desire among survey respondents to return to school, written comments were more complicated and many families did not want to return on Nov. 2 as was once recommended.

Caulk said that there was nothing he would like better than to return to in-person. learning But he said that staff and school leaders expressed worries about the health risks and other complications of an immediate five days a week in-person return. He asked for a moment of silence for a Fayette school bus employee and a permanent substitute teacher who have died of COVID-19 since schools shut down in March.

Across Kentucky, several public and private schools have returned to in-person learning, but many have returned to virtual classes for a time as the state deals with a coronavirus surge.

