Pulaski apologizes, investigates ‘degrading’ racial slurs against Lexington players

The Pulaski County Schools’ superintendent apologized to Fayette school leaders and said an investigation is underway after a Lexington parent alleged Pulaski players used racial slurs against Tates Creek players at Friday’s game, according to the Somerset Commonwealth Journal.

Patrick Richardson, Pulaski County Schools’ superintendent, told the Journal he received a letter from the Tates Creek parent Saturday morning and reached out to him as well as Fayette Superintendent Manny Caulk to apologize to the Tates Creek school community.

“(The call) was just to let him know that’s not what we’re about in Pulaski, and that we would be doing an investigation to determine what students were involved and deal with them,” said Richardson. “We have also asked their school staff if they can identify any numbers that would help us in our investigation.”

Pulaski County High School defeated Tates Creek 42-19 on Friday in Lexington in a game that was close until the final quarter,

In a letter to officials posted on Facebook, Tates Creek parent WIll Witherington congratulated Pulaski County on the win. But he said that during the game several Pulaski players used racial slurs degrading black members of Tates Creek’s team.

“The terms were numerous and various,” Witherington said in his post, describing them as “degrading and dehumanizing slurs.”

He said his son was not one of the black players but was nonetheless affected by the impact the slurs had on his teammates.

“Systemic racism starts in the hearts of people and in the homes of our communities,” Witherington said in a Facebook post.

Richardson told the Commonwealth Journal that Pulaski County principal Rodney McAninch also offered apologies and worked to determine which students were involved.

The newspaper reported that Pulaski County Maroons Head Coach John Hines spoke to Jonathan Smith, head coach for Tates Creek. Hines and Smith didn’t hear the remarks, according to Hines, but Smith said his players told him some Pulaski players used “derogatory names.”

In addition to asking for the apologies, Witherington asked that Pulaski leadership require a course in racial sensitivity. Witherington asked that the Kentucky High School Athletic Association investigate and implement ways to penalize such hate speech and bar it.

But KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett said, “These types of matters, if and when they occur, are typically resolved between the member schools and their administrators and certainly we should allow for that process to occur.

“We will follow up with all involved parties involved this week,” he said.

Witherington suggested that Fayette boycott Pulaski County teams until the measures he recommended are completed. The Maroons played Lexington teams three times in 2019 and were scheduled to open the season against Henry Clay this season before the game was canceled due to the pandemic.