Investigation, apology follow Lexington principal’s social media post about COVID-19, Trump

The principal of Lexington’s Winburn Middle school on Friday apologized for a personal Facebook post about the election that appears dismissive of the COVID-19 pandemic and sarcastically notes that “cases should drastically dissipate after January since we can’t blame Trump any longer.”

On Friday, the district said it has launched an investigation into the post, which went viral on social media Friday.

In a statement, Superintendent Manny Caulk also noted the September death of Ruthie Martinez, a permanent substitute teacher at Winburn. Her death has been attributed to COVID-19.

“Our district continues to mourn the passing of Winburn Middle School teacher Ruthie Martinez and bus driver Eugenia Weathers due to COVID-19, and celebrate their dedication to the students of our community,” Caulk said. “It is not the position of the Fayette County Public Schools that the spread of this highly contagious virus will dissipate because of an election result. The only thing that will stop COVID-19 is strict adherence to guidance from our public health officials and/or a vaccine.”

In the Facebook post, Winburn Principal Mike Hale wrote:

“One good thing from the election is that COVID cases should rapidly dissipate after January since we can’t blame Trump any longer. BUT, don’t complain when gas prices soar to $8.00 per gallon, health insurance premiums are unaffordable, payroll taxes hit an all time high, unemployment numbers skyrocket, energy costs are beyond belief and first responders are considered enemies.

“Ar least we can rest at night knowing only the major cities in this great union controls the country - I know that makes me feel better!

“Good luck America!”

Caulk said Friday that while he can’t comment on personnel matters, “I can confirm that we are aware of the social media post and investigating the incident. I also want to assure our community that posts by individual employees do not reflect the views of our school district.”

Caulk added: “Science and social studies are key components of our core curriculum, and as such Fayette County Public Schools is guided by facts, while encouraging respectful discourse of opposing political views and supporting the First Amendment rights of students, staff and families.”

Hale, in a Friday statement said, “I did not intend for my statements to be divisive and I would like to apologize to anyone the post has offended. I know COVID is real and I meant no ill will or ill intent to anyone. I understand the gravity of the words spoken by people in leadership positions and I now realize as a leader you are always in the public eye.”

At Winburn, 36.6 percent of students are Black and 36.6 percent are Hispanic or Latino. 20.2 percent are white and 6.6 percent are categorized as other. 75.9 percent of students are economically disadvantaged.

Hale has been principal there since July 2019.