OSHA fines Fayette County schools $9,000 in bus driver COVID-19 death investigation

Bus were parked at the Fayette County Public Schools bus garage at 780 Miles Point Way in Lexington on Monday. rhermens@herald-leader.com

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has levied $9,000 in fines against the Fayette County Schools Transportation Department after 19 employees tested positive for COVID-19 at one school bus garage last spring and one died.

A report in the OSHA database said an investigation opened April 10 on the Miles Point school bus garage found two violations resulting in two fines totaling $9,000.

The database did not provide details on the violations. The penalty was issued in October and the case is still considered open.

Marjorie Arnold, chief of staff for the Kentucky Labor Cabinet, said in May that the Kentucky Labor Cabinet, Division of Occupational Safety and Health Compliance, opened an inspection involving Fayette County Schools and the Miles Point Bus Garage on April 10, after being informed of the death of one employee.

She did not immediately comment Monday morning.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

OSHA has jurisdiction over workplaces in the United States and enforces regulations with inspections, citations and legal actions.

As of May 8, there were 25 infected Fayette County residents who worked as school district transportation staff. Nineteen were at the Miles Point bus garage and six were at the Liberty Road school bus garage, according to Kevin Hall, a spokesman for the Lexington Fayette County Health Department.

Bus driver Eugenia Higgins Weathers died April 4 after contracting COVID-19 and several other transportation employees who were positive became seriously ill. One of them Sarah George who was hospitalized for a month, told the Herald-Leader in May that school district officials “knew something” about multiple transportation workers testing positive “but they didn’t let us know.”

Fayette County School officials did not immediately comment Monday, but in May district spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall told the Herald-Leader that the district initiated the OSHA review by self-reporting the loss of the employee.

District Chief Operating Officer Myron Thompson said in May that the health department contacted district officials each time a Fayette school employee tested positive for COVID-19. After completing their contact tracing and patient interviews, health officials identified any employee with an elevated risk of exposure.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

After learning of an employee’s positive test on Monday, March 23, district officials notified the only other employee identified to have an elevated risk and sent the employee home to self-quarantine, Thompson said. The district shared information about the positive test widely with transportation employees and the public, according to Thompson.

The bus delivery of meals to students during the coronavirus shutdown was halted as soon as the district learned of a second transportation employee’s positive test results, he said.

This article will be updated.