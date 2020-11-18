Beshear stops all in-person K-12 classes in Kentucky starting Monday as COVID-19 surges

Starting Monday, all K-12 schools in Kentucky, including private schools, will stop in-person classes and move to remote learning, Gov. Andy Beshear said at a news conference Wednesday.

“This virus at its level right now is and will overwhelm each and everyone of our schools if we do not take action,” he said.

In response, Senate President Robert Stivers said lawmakers were not consulted.

Stivers said they were not “presented any data that justifies a blanket policy to close public and private schools, especially when we are seeing the loss of a year of educational opportunities and destructive effects to the mental health of our youth.”

All middle and high schools will move to remote learning until at least Jan. 4, Beshear said. Fayette County Public Schools has already made a similar move.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Only elementary schools in counties where there are fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 people and that are following health guidelines will be able to reopen Dec. 7.

Beshear said there will be close to 10,000 Kentucky K-12 students in quarantine or isolation by the end of the week and 2,000 faculty members.

He said teachers and administrators were rightfully concerned as COVID-19 surged through their areas. Beshear said he had made the decision along with Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass.

“As for our schools, I want to thank everyone who is working to continue to educate our children and to make sure they have access to healthy meals,” Beshear said. “Our children are resilient, but they are sacrificing so much and we need them to sacrifice even more right now so we can protect them from this surge in cases.”

This article will be updated.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER