University of Kentucky fraternity sanctioned for a COVID-19-related violation

A University of Kentucky fraternity was sanctioned after some of its members were involved in a conduct hearing for allegedly violating COVID-19 and public health related sections of the student code of conduct, a UK spokesperson said.

UK’s Sigma Alpha Epsilon chapter is under further university review, UK spokesperson Jay Blanton said and the Kentucky Kernel first reported. It’s unclear what the sanctions are and what specific events led to the university investigating the fraternity. Students who violate UK’s COVID-19 guidelines are subject to discipline.

Two other UK fraternities — Pi Kappa Alpha and Delta Sigma Phi — are currently on disciplinary probation until fall 2021 for alcohol misuse and failing to follow UK’s COVID-19 guidelines, the university’s Office of Student Conduct website shows. According to the office, the disciplinary probation means that the fraternities are “not in good standing” with the university and subsequent violations could lead to more severe punishments.

On Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Blanton said “that a student conduct process was initiated and a hearing was held with respect to violations of the student code concerning COVID-19 and public health. Sanctions were administered. A review of this organization, though, is ongoing and it would be premature to comment further while that process continues.”

The fraternity’s national office issued a temporary pause on the chapter’s activities “to provide time to review alleged university policy violations,” said Johnny Sao, the national Sigma Alpha Epsilon director of communications.

“We are intentionally engaged with our members, alumni and the university administration to address any violations that may have occurred,” Sao said.

Sigma Alpha Epsilon was on disciplinary probation for alcohol misuse, but that probation ended on Oct. 25.

The university’s in-person semester will end next week, as students will leave campus for a Thanksgiving break. Finals week will occur online-only after the break and the fall semester will end on Friday, Dec. 4.