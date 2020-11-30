Fayette Public Schools superintendent granted temporary medical leave through Jan. 31

Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk will be on temporary medical leave through at least Jan. 31, school board chairwoman Stephanie Spires announced Monday.

Marlene Helm who has served as acting superintendent in the past was named to serve in Caulk’s position until he returns, Spires said.

The announcement came after the Fayette school board met in closed session for almost two hours. Spires did not say what Caulk’s medical condition entailed during the meeting.

In the fall of 2015, not long after he was hired, Caulk underwent surgery for 18 hours to remove a malignant tumor from his sinus cavity.

He said in 2015 that doctors were able to remove the entire tumor, that he would make a full recovery and that the cancer had not spread.

Caulk was hired as superintendent after Tom Shelton resigned in 2014.