Federal appellate court agrees with Beshear’s order to close all Kentucky schools

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear was successful Sunday in getting a federal appellate court to side with him in his order to close religious schools and others in the state during a surge in the coronavirus pandemic.

The 6th Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati granted the Democratic governor’s request to shelve temporarily a judge’s ruling that would have allowed 17 private Christian schools to reopen. Those schools filed a lawsuit over Beshear’s restrictions and won a preliminary injunction Wednesday from U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined the schools in their lawsuit, and Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball filed an amicus brief supporting it. More than 1,000 parents also backed the schools’ suit.

But the three-member appellate court said Sunday that Van Tatenholve’s preliminary injunction should not have been entered because the schools are unlikely to succeed.

The appellate court said it is likely to rule that Beshear’s order was “neutral and of general applicability” in that all schools were affected.

Beshear, in an email Sunday, said, “The coronavirus is surging across our country and our commonwealth, bringing sickness and death. Fighting back and protecting one another requires a coordinated effort where all Kentuckians do their part.

“While we all want to get our kids back to in-person instruction, the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit recognized that doing so now would endanger the health and lives of Kentucky children, educators and families. Almost every county is in the red zone, we have had nearly 10,000 students and staff in quarantine over the past two weeks, our hospitals are on the verge of being overwhelmed and we have lost nearly 1,900 fellow Kentuckians, including health care workers, a teacher and a 15-year-old student. To help save more lives and defeat this virus we need everyone to do their part.”

Cameron and representatives of Lexington Christian Academy, which had planned to open Monday, did not immediately comment on the appellate court ruling.

The appellate court said Beshear’s order “applies to all public and private elementary and secondary schools in the Commonwealth, religious or otherwise; it is, therefore, neutral and of general applicability and need not be justified by a compelling governmental interest.”

The court also said there is no “evidence that the challenged restrictions were ‘targeted’ or ‘gerrymandered’ to ensure an impact on religious groups.”

The appellate court said it was “not in a position to second-guess the governor’s determination regarding the health and safety of the Commonwealth at this point in time.”

Beshear signed an order Nov. 18 to limit indoor gatherings and stop in-person classes for all schools from Nov. 20 through Dec. 13.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, more than 1,500 parents and 20 religious schools from across Kentucky filed briefs in the Sixth Circuit in support of Cameron’s and Danville Christian Academy’s position.

Those religious schools from throughout Kentucky with a collective 4,600 students include Lexington Christian Academy, with an enrollment of 1,164 students Lexington Latin School, Summit Christian Academy and Trinity Christian Academy, all in Lexington, Woodford Christian School in Versailles, and Bourbon Christian Academy in Paris.

On Friday, attorneys for several other religious schools that filed another federal lawsuit against Beshear filed a 21-page amicus on behalf of the schools that initially sued Beshear. The second lawsuit also is trying to stop Beshear’s COVID-19 order limiting indoor gatherings to no more than eight people from two different households.

This breaking story will be updated.