On medical leave, Fayette superintendent “doesn’t want people worrying about him.”

Fayette Superintendent Manny Caulk “does not want people worrying about him” while he is on temporary medical leave, said school board chairwoman Stephanie Spires.

“The way that you can honor him is to continue the work that he has done in the district ... continue to focus on equity,” said Spires at a Tuesday Fayette equity council meeting .

She said, for example, Caulk was excited about the expansion of the all-male Carter G. Woodson Academy to include elementary grades. The expansion is set to open in fall 2021.

Spires said school board members were “optimistic” that Caulk can return to work soon.

Caulk is on medical leave until Jan. 31 or until his doctor clears him to return. Officials have not provided details about his medical condition.

In 2015, shortly after being hired, Caulk underwent an 18-hour surgery to remove a malignant tumor in his sinus cavity. He said at the time that it had not spread.

At Tuesday’s equity meeting, equity officer Darryl Thompson asked for prayers, or for people to reach out to the source of their strength, to return Caulk “to his greatest health.”

Marlene Helm, who has been named acting superintendent, said in a statement Tuesday that “Fayette County Public Schools is blessed to have a leader like Superintendent Manny Caulk. “

After serving as acting superintendent prior to Caulk’s arrival, “I have remained a part of the district team in different roles and seen the good work happening in our district these past five years,” Helm said.

“My role will be to ensure that our organization remains focused on challenging students to learn at high levels,” Helm said.

