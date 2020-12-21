Some kids struggle to learn in the pandemic. Lexington library,YMCA changing their world.

Brithany Esaparza Bonilla, 6, of Lexington, Ky., works with Kyra Dunham, also of Lexington, on a social studies problem at the Learning Lab inside the Village Branch Library in Lexington, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. The program is offered for students living in the Cardinal Valley neighborhood after school Monday through Thursday. aslitz@herald-leader.com

Brithany Esparza Bonilla, a 6-year-old in Lexington, struggled with remote instruction from home before the public library and the YMCA partnered to open a learning lab in her neighborhood.

Her mother, Mirna Bonilla, speaking in Spanish, told the Herald-Leader they initially were having issues with the internet at home. Brithany also had a hard time focusing on school and completing her work without help.

Then, this fall, the Lexington Public Library and the YMCA of Central Kentucky entered into a partnership, offering an NTI -- non-traditional instruction --Learning Lab for Brithany and other children living in the Cardinal Valley neighborhood.

“Her confidence has improved a lot, the staff is very helpful in getting her caught up and completing all of her work,” Bonilla said. “She is encouraged now.”

The learning lab from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Village Branch Library off Versailles Road, and another learning lab set to open the week of Jan. 4 at the Carnegie Center for Literacy near downtown, have a critical purpose, according to Jessica Berry, vice president of mission advancement for the YMCA.

That’s to ensure “all students have equitable, safe learning environments to continue to grow and thrive while schools are operating virtually,” Berry said.

Fayette County Schools generally have been operating under remote learning since the pandemic began in March and school board members recently announced that in-person learning wouldn’t resume before Jan. 11. Gov. Andy Beshear and state health officials have made that recommendation for all Kentucky schools because of a high number of coronavirus cases.

At the Cardinal Valley learning lab, the Lexington Public Library is providing the physical space, furniture, computers, internet and translation services for French and Spanish speakers while the YMCA provides staff, curriculum, and enrichment activities.

Kids can work on assignments that they might not have completed at home during virtual learning earlier in the day. Teachers at the lab provide academic support if students are struggling. Students are given activities that allow them to move about if they’ve been sitting all day.

Sharonda Steele, Director of Social Responsibility at the YMCA of Central Kentucky, said on a recent afternoon that students were having so much fun playing math and reading games that “they don’t realize they are learning.”

At one of the elementary schools near the lab, James Lane Allen Elementary, 450 of the school’s 549 students were economically disadvantaged in 2019-20, according to the state education department. 199 students were English language learners.

At Cardinal Valley Elementary, also nearby, 719 of the school’s 769 students were economically disadvantaged and 445 students were English language learners in that school year.

“It’s a community we’ve been wanting to serve,” Berry said. “This is an amazing collaboration, especially since the library also has additional tutoring resources.”

Through God’s Pantry Food Bank, children receive a take-home meal each afternoon.

Safety protocols, including mandatory face masks and physical distancing, are in place.

So far, the Learning Lab is serving children ages 5-12, but officials are assessing how they can help older students.

“The Library, YMCA, and the Library Foundation are deeply committed to this project and the residents of the Cardinal Valley area,” Lexington Public Library Executive Director Heather Dieffenbach said in a news release. “We know that many children may suffer from social isolation as well as limited academic achievement and parental support during Fayette County Public School’s NTI-2DL instruction.”

The Y and the public library are offering the Learning Lab at the Village Library at no cost. Otherwise, paying the cost of $35 per child, per week, would be a significant barrier for many who live in the Cardinal Valley neighborhood. Donations are welcome, Berry said.

“...We know how important it is that our children have a safe and enriching environment for learning and that’s why the Y has been stepping in to fill the gaps to changing community needs,” said Berry.

The Learning Lab will accommodate 20 students per week. After a ten-week period, the program is set to be reevaluated.

Officials from the YMCA and the library are working with the family resource coordinators at area schools to identify students who most need help.

Some of the families being helped by the learning lab can walk there from their homes, said Steele. “Transportation would usually be a barrier.”