From Celebration of Life to toy drive, Lexington will honor Manny Caulk with multiple events

Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk talks to members of the media after delivering his State of the Schools address at the Lexington Convention Center Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.

Fayette Superintendent Manny Caulk will be remembered in Lexington several ways this week and beyond, including a Celebration of Life, a student-led candlelight service and a drive-through visitation.

Caulk had been on temporary medical leave for about two weeks when he died Dec. 4. District officials have not released the cause of death. Shortly after he was hired in 2015, Caulk recovered from a malignant tumor in his sinus cavity. Board Chairwoman Stephanie Spires said on behalf of Caulk’s family that he died after a brief illness.

The following events and activities are planned:

Candlelight vigil

Friday Dec. 11 at 5:30 p.m. at 701 East Main Street

Students are coordinating a candlelight vigil outside of the old central office building on Friday. Flameless candles will be provided. People are encouraged to bring flowers and will have the opportunity to write a message on cards available on site. There will be a brief program and opportunity for individuals to share their experiences and thoughts about Caulk. Parking is limited. Social distancing between households and masks will be required.

Drive-through visitation

Saturday, Dec. 12 from 9 a.m. TO noon, First Baptist Church Bracktown, 3016 Bracktown Road

For safety reasons, district officials are asking that people not carpool with anyone outside of their household. There will no opportunity to stop or get out of vehicles. Fayette high school students will serve as honorary pallbearers. Cars should begin lining up near the entrance to Masterson Station Park close to the intersection of Leestown Road and Ruffian Way. Participants should follow signs and directions of police officers.

Celebration of Life

Saturday, Dec. 12 at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church Bracktown

A Celebration of Life will be held at First Baptist Church Bracktown, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service will be limited to family members only. The service will be livestreamed and available for the public to watch at the following links: Vimeo, YouTube, or Facebook. A slideshow will be begin at 12:30 p.m. on the live feed. Flowers, wreaths, and sprays are encouraged and should be delivered to the church before the drive thru visitation begins.

Manny Caulk memorial scholarship fund

Caulk’s selection as the 2019 Kentucky Superintendent of the Year included a $2,500 scholarship for a high school graduate funded by American Fidelity. He pledged to continue to fund an annual scholarship out of his own pocket.

A memorial scholarship fund to continue that legacy has been established through the Fayette County Public Schools Foundation managed by the Bluegrass Community Foundation. Donations can be made through the district website or mailed to The Fayette Education Foundation, c/o Manny Caulk Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 910951, Lexington, KY 40591-0951.

Cards and tributes

Memories, condolences and celebrations are being collected on the district website and will be shared with his family. Cards can be mailed to the Family of Emmanuel Caulk, 450 Park Place, Lexington, KY 40511.

FCPS High School Toy Drive

Students from Bryan Station, Frederick Douglass, Henry Clay, Lafayette, Paul Laurence Dunbar and Tates Creek high schools are working together to host a toy drive to benefit Fayette elementary students in need this holiday season. All brand new items will be welcomed. Donations can be dropped off at any of the six large district high schools from Dec. 10 -16 between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

“He supported us at The Academies of Bryan Station High School and we are grateful for all of the positive changes he helped bring to our school and our students,” students said in a school website statement in announcing the toy drive.

