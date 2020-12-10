Former UK band director resigned amid sexual harassment investigation, records show

Dana Biggs, the former director of the University of Kentucky’s marching band, resigned amid a sexual harassment investigation earlier this fall, documents obtained from the university show.

Biggs engaged in a “personal relationship with” and sent unwanted text messages of a sexual nature to someone who was dependent on Biggs for a grade and a scholarship, a letter sent to Biggs in early October by UK’s Office of Institutional Equity and Equal Opportunity — the office responsible for investigating Title IX complaints.

The recipient of the texts, whose name is redacted in the documents obtained from the university via an open records request, indicated to UK investigators that Biggs’ behavior was “unwanted, unwelcome, and became a condition of participation in an education program and activity,” stated the letter, signed by Terry Allen, the associate vice president for institutional equity.

According to the letter, Biggs was not accused of having a sexual relationship with the person who reported him. But Biggs was accused of sending that person messages describing his sexual encounters and asked for information about their sexual history.

An attempt to reach Biggs for comment through his personal Facebook page and old email was unsuccessful.

In an Aug. 12 meeting, Biggs described the relationship to investigators as a “friendship,” the letter stated. He admitted to sending texts early in the morning, the letter stated, “including messages about your ‘pitbull,’ the term you used for your penis…’” Biggs also admitted to encouraging the person who reported him to not reveal the relationship to parents or friends and that others knowing about it would be career ending for him.

UK officials told Biggs that the behavior could be considered sexual harassment under university policy and recommended his suspension until the conclusion of the investigation. According to a separation agreement, Biggs was put on administrative leave after Aug. 17.

But “in anticipation of discharge” Biggs gave his resignation notice on Sept. 28 — before the matter ever reached a hearing. The investigation was dismissed because of Biggs’ resignation, but should he seek employment at UK again, the matter will be taken back up, the letter stated. He was officially separated from the university on Oct. 1, and is ineligible for rehire.

UK spokesperson Jay Blanton said the College of Fine Arts is planning to launch a national search for a new director.

Biggs, who had been the marching band director since 2017 and received a salary close to $87,000 per year, was only paid by the university through his departure from UK, the separation agreement showed.