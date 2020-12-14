Beshear recommends KY schools not return to in-person classes until Jan. 11.

A mask lays next to a school Chromebook. Lexington Herald-Leader

Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday recommended that Kentucky schools not start in-person instruction until Jan. 11.

Beshear also said that under an updated policy, students will be able to return to a hybrid learning model of remote and in-person learning even in counties that are in the state’s red category with a critically high number of cases.

He said his new guidance will continue to be finalized. Beshear said the recommended later starting date addresses a concern that there could be a surge in cases after gatherings at the Christmas holidays.

When students return to the hybrid model, they must be offered meaningful virtual learning, including advanced placement classes.

Teachers 65 or older, or those with heart, kidney, or lung problems will be able to teach virtually.

On Nov. 23, as a result of a surge in cases, Beshear shut down in-person learning in Kentucky schools through Jan. 4 for middle and high schools. Elementary schools that were located in counties where cases were not at critical coronavirus levels could open.

The Fayette County Schools board is expected to discuss Monday night when students in that district will return to in-person learning. Fayette has been using remote learning since March.