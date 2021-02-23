KY kids must take statewide tests despite school shutdown, but exams will be shorter

Kentucky students will take a shortened version of statewide K-12 tests this spring, a decision following the U.S. Department of Education’s requiring tests in the 2020-2021 school year although many students haven’t had in-person learning in nearly a year.

The Kentucky Department of Education spring 2021 testing plan currently includes more flexible test windows, a reduction in the time for test administration if possible and an option to bring in small groups of full-time virtual students for an in-person assessment, state officials said in a news release Tuesday.

After Kentucky schools shut down in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, federal education officials did not require testing last spring.

Many states asked for another waiver this year of the testing requirement. But Monday federal officials said that was not possible.

Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass said he was disappointed with the federal administration for not going further in providing states with greater flexibility when it comes to testing.

“Certainly, we need to understand the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on basic academic skills, but there are much better ways to go about it than subjecting millions of students to yet another disruption to learning – especially when we know the results from these assessments are going to be questionable at best,” he said in a statement.

Kentucky plans on giving districts as much flexibility as officials can, Glass said.

Though waivers for assessments are off the table, the state education department is currently seeking a waiver from identifying schools for TSI, a label that designates one or more student groups within a school is performing as poorly as schools in the bottom 5 percent statewide.

On Monday, a federal education official explained why the tests would be required this spring.

“To be successful once schools have re-opened, we need to understand the impact COVID-19 has had on learning and identify what resources and supports students need,” said Ian Rosenblum, acting assistant secretary for elementary and secondary education, in a letter to education commissioners throughout the country.

Brigitte Blom Ramsey, President and CEO of the Prichard Committee on Academic Excellence in Lexington supported the federal decision.

“The data gathered by statewide standardized testing can play a valuable role in addressing systemic inequities in our education system and gauging the effectiveness of remote and hybrid learning models. What we learn during this pandemic through data collection will help us better prepare for the future, “ Ramsey said.

The federal decision to be flexible on test length and timing is also constructive, she said, and postponing school ratings for accountability and school improvement until the pandemic is over is prudent.