Another 46 Fayette students and 2 staff members quarantined after 3 new COVID cases.

Students are let in one at a time so their temperatures can be checked at Veterans Park Elementary School in Lexington, Ky., on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Monday was the first day of in-person classes this school year for kindergarten to second grade students at Fayette County Public Schools.

Another 46 Fayette students and two staff members have been quarantined as a result of three new positive COVID-19 cases on elementary school campuses, a district official said Monday.

Spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall provided details on the new cases:

One student tested positive at Coventry Oak Elementary resulting in 15 student quarantines and one staff quarantine.

One student tested positive at Cardinal Valley Elementary leading to 15 student quarantines and one staff quarantine.

One staff member tested positive at Glendover Elementary resulting in 16 student quarantines.

There is no connection between the Cardinal Valley and Glendover cases and cases reported at those schools last week -- “they are completely unrelated incidents,” said Deffendall.

In total, about 110 students and nine staff members have been quarantined since K-2 students in Lexington returned to campus Feb. 22.

Among students and staff who have been on campus since K-2 students returned Feb. 22 in person for the first time since March 2020, there have been about nine positive cases at seven separate schools.

Under a quarantine, students and staff stay home for 10 days from the time they were exposed to those who tested positive for the coronavirus. Students affected will learn remotely.

In three cases in which students tested positive, their classes at Rosa Parks Elementary, Liberty Elementary and Glendover Elemetary were quarantined. Students at Cardinal Valley Elementary, Booker T. Washington Elementary and Brenda Cowan Elementary have been affected in other cases.

On Wednesday, grades 3, 4 and 5 will join grades K-2 in returning to in-person learning.

Students at the main middle and high schools will return in person by March 15.