Kentucky technical school teacher charged with 22 counts of third-degree rape of minor

A man charged with 22 counts of third-degree rape involving one alleged victim was a Marion County Area Technology Center instructor, according to The Lebanon Enterprise.

Matthew R. Edwards, 31, of Greensburg, identified in the newspaper article as an industrial maintenance instructor, was arrested by Kentucky State Police Thursday on a warrant from the Lebanon Police Department, a police citation in online court records said. He was charged with 22 counts of third-degree rape and two counts of prohibited use of electronic communication systems to procure a minor in a sex offense, records said.

Marion County school officials did not immediately comment.

Edwards was scheduled to be arraigned in Marion Circuit Court Thursday.

The Enterprise reported that “on or about August of 2019 through December of 2019, on 22 occasions, Edwards engaged in sexual intercourse with a minor,” according to an indictment. The indictment said Edwards was a “person in a position of authority or position of special trust when he engaged in sexual intercourse with the minor” younger than 18 years old, the newspaper reported.

Edwards was released from custody on a bond and ordered to have no contact with the witness, court records said.