Controversial Kentucky school choice bill moves ahead; would let students switch districts

A controversial school choice bill on Thursday was approved by the Kentucky House Appropriations and Revenue committee, despite significant opposition from those afraid it will harm public schools.

House Bill 563 requires each district to develop a policy about accepting students who don’t live in the district so that schools would be “without borders” and kids could get benefits not offered in their own school district, sponsor state Rep. Chad McCoy R- Bardstown said. The bill also calls for the creation of an education opportunity account program.

McCoy said an individual or an employee could get a tax credit for donating to an account. But McCoy said the donor would first have to get approval from the state Department of Revenue. McCoy said families can apply for a grant from the account to attend only another public school district. A provision that would have allowed grants for private school tuition was deleted from the current version of the bill.

Under House Bill 563, the grants could be used for tuition and fees for public school online learning, tutoring, therapy, textbooks, and other services.

Families applying for grants would get money based on their financial means.

“We are making sure this money goes to the poorest of the poor,” McCoy said.

A school district would only have to accept out-of district students if it had vacancies and the district could count those students in its average daily attendance and receive money for them under the state’s funding formula, McCoy said.

A day before the vote, in a hearing on Wednesday before the joint Senate and House Appropriations Committees, McCoy said the COVID-19 shutdown of classrooms in March 2020 had left people clamoring for more school choice. House Bill 563 was approved 14-8 Thursday by the House budget committee and is headed to the full House.

A Kentucky Department of Education official opposed the bill saying it could have unintended consequences and other opponents said it could shut down small districts or public schools. The Kentucky Association of School Superintendents also opposed it, though a few superintendents such as Corbin Independent’s David Cox asked lawmakers for approval, saying it would help his students.

Committee chair Jason Petrie, R-Elkton, called the approval a good first step even though he said the bill needed more work.

McCoy said the details of how the money follows the student have not been worked out so he’s asked the Kentucky Department of Education to help figure that out. The legislation also calls for a task force of lawmakers, superintendents and others to work on how the money follows the student.

The implementation of the bill would be delayed until July 2022. That would provide time to complete reports from the department of education, the task force, and the state Office of Accountability about how money should follow the child into the new district, McCoy said.

Controversial school choice bills allowing scholarships at private schools have failed in previous legislative sessions.

“If we’ve got to just do it for the public schools, then let’s do it for the public. At least it’s something. Something is better than nothing. And nothing is what we were going to get,” McCoy said.

McCoy said that despite opinions to the contrary, the bill does not allow rich people to more easily send their child to private school.

And, said McCoy, “it does not do anything to hurt our public schools.”

“Hopefully we can help kids who don’t have the choices,” he said.

Under the bill, student athletes who transfer from one district to another can not play sports at the new school for one year.

Members of the group called Ed Choice asked lawmakers to change the bill so that the grants would pay both public and private school tuition. That change was not made Thursday during the committee meeting.

Desiree Caudill, a single mother from Richmond, told lawmakers that she began sending two of her three children to a private school with in person instruction during the pandemic because she could not help them with virtual learning, work full time and attend night college classes.

“This bill could really help me afford to keep my children in non-public schools,” she said, noting they were thriving in private schools.

Since the technical school district funding issues aren’t worked out, state Rep. Lisa Willner, D-Louisville, asked, “Why the hurry to get this done now” so late in the 2021 General Assembly session. Willner voted against the legislation.

State Rep. Kelly Flood, D-Lexington, voted against the bill saying it was disruptive.

“This bill,” state Sen. Stephen West, R-Paris said at Wednesday’s hearing, “is not for the faint of heart.”