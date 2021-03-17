‘Fight is far from over.’ Fayette board chair, others push back on KY school choice bill

A few hundred students, parents, teachers, school administrators, and supporters, wearing yellow scarves, gathered Thursday morning for a rally at the State Capitol in Frankfort to celebrate school choice and National School Choice Week in 2019. cbertram@herald-leader.com

Fayette school board chair Tyler Murphy on Wednesday was among the opponents who pledged to keep fighting against a school choice bill passed by the Republican-led General Assembly as it heads to the Governor.

“Painfully close vote in favor of final passage but the fight is far from over on (House Bill) 563, “ Murphy, also a Boyle County teacher, said in a social media post. “ The House would need 51 votes on March 29th or 30th to override the Governor’s veto.”

“Kentucky is at a precipice and our saving grace will be a Governor who believes in education and enough legislators who hold the line over the next two weeks. We’ve got to keep up the fight every day between now and then,” he said.

Under the bill, private school tuition in Fayette and other larger counties could be paid from newly created education opportunity accounts. Superintendent Marlene Helm issued a strong statement opposing the bill Tuesday before both chambers approved it.

The Kentucky Education Association, the state’s main school employee group, also said Wednesday that it would continue in its efforts against the bill.

“KEA will continue to fight until the final vote is cast. KEA always fights for the best interests of public schools and public school students, and stopping HB563 is no exception, “ said spokesman David Patterson. “This is a private-school voucher plan no matter what anyone wants to call it. It will strip millions of dollars of taxpayer money away from public schools each year to give a tax break to the wealthy and corporations. It’s that simple.”

The Senate approved the legislation with a 21-15 vote, and the House did 48-47 Tuesday, the last day of the General Assembly before the veto recess. Lawmakers will come back on March 29 and 30 to override any gubernatorial vetoes.

If Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, vetoed the bill, an override would also take 20 votes in the state Senate, a General Assembly staffer said.

Slightly less controversial is a provision in the bill that would require public school districts to create policies allowing students to attend districts other than their own. Students across Kentucky could apply for scholarships for tuition at other public school districts from the new education opportunity accounts.

In a statement, Gov. Andy Beshear said he would review the bill closely, but did not immediately say whether he would sign it.

“The Governor is committed to public education,” a statement from his office said. “That’s why in his budget he sought to increase the SEEK formula, provide raises for educators, fund textbooks and use $100 million of one-time funds for school construction. The Governor is concerned that instead of improving public education through these initiatives, the General Assembly passed this controversial bill. “

The pro public education group KY120 United on Wednesday called the bill a “monster. “

“We will remember the Republicans and Democrats who voted to gut public education,” a statement said. “We’ve rescinded one endorsement already, and we will not forget who was with us, and who was against us. Our work is not done yet. We may be your punching bags today, but remember, in politics, the pendulum always swings.”

Before Tuesday’s passage, private schools in Kentucky had for years unsuccessfully lobbied for a school choice tax credit bill.

A major backer of the bill, EdChoice KY President Charles Leis, said Wednesday that lawmakers had helped the state with House Bill 563’s passage.

“On behalf of every Kentucky student who needs options in education, and every Kentucky parent who wants the best opportunities for their children: we are incredibly grateful to every member of the Kentucky House and the Kentucky Senate who voted ‘yes’ on passing House Bill 563 into law,” he said.