In-person 2021 graduation and proms are set for Fayette schools. See the details.

Kyrah Hardin cheers after moving her tassel during the Bryan Station High School graduation ceremony in Rupp Arena in June 2018. Staff File Photo

After proms were canceled in Fayette County Schools last spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic and graduation ceremonies were not the traditional event, the Class of 2021 had implored district officials to hold in-person events in May.

That is now scheduled to happen.

The 2021 graduations for Fayette County high schools have been set for Wednesday, May 19, and Thursday, May 20, at Lexington’s Rupp Arena, high school director James McMillin said Monday night.

Proms at all schools will be held outdoors on May 22, he said at the monthly school board meeting. McMillin said more communication will come from individual schools about prom.

“It’s a big endeavor. We have not entered into this lightly,” he said.

Here’s the graduaton schedule:

May 19 graduations: Henry Clay High 10 a.m.; Frederick Douglass 2 p.m.; Tates Creek High 6 p.m.

May 20 graduations: Lafayette High 10 a.m.; Bryan Station High 2 p.m.; Dunbar High 6 p.m.

Due to the capacity in Rupp Arena, each graduating senior will receive 4 tickets for guests. District officials hope that capacity increases and more tickets will be available for guests.

The last day of school for students is set for Tuesday May 18.