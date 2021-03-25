Supreme Court sides with student newspaper in dispute with UK over sexual misconduct records

The state’s Supreme Court ruled that the University of Kentucky violated the state’s open records law when it declined to hand over investigatory documents related to a former professor’s alleged sexual misconduct that were requested by the school’s student newspaper.

The long-running open records dispute — which began in 2016 — now heads back to circuit court where the university will have to separate the withheld, redacted documents into two piles, releasing those that are not exempt under privacy rules and to state why each individual record that it withholds is exempt under the law, according to a decision handed down on Thursday.

The court’s decision came after attorneys representing UK and the Kentucky Kernel, the student newspaper, argued before the state’s highest court last October in a socially distant courtroom in Frankfort.

Handing over redacted documents pertaining to the university’s sexual misconduct investigation of James Harwood, a former entomology professor, to the Kernel could lead to the unwanted public identification of the professor’s victims, university attorneys told the court in October.

Conversely, the public would have no knowledge of sexual assaults allegedly perpetrated by Harwood had the Kernel not begun to publish and investigate allegations against him, the newspaper’s attorney rebutted then. Further, without documents detailing the university’s 2016 investigation into Harwood’s conduct — which the paper requested but the university denied — the general public would have limited oversight over the university’s investigatory process.

