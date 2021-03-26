UK was ‘perilously close’ to more dire outcome in 2020 cyberattack on hospital, audit shows

University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.

An after-action audit of what was called the most substantial cyberattack in University of Kentucky history found that the university expended nearly $5 million to contain and expel attackers that hobbled university hospital systems for months last year.

There was no evidence that protected patient health information was ever compromised in the attack, which sought to use the power of vast university systems to mine cryptocurrency (like Bitcoin), according to the 46-page report from UK’s office of Internal Audit. The attack was formally halted during a mass reboot in early March 2020, just as the state’s first confirmed COVID-19 patient was being isolated in a UK hospital.

The attack appeared to be limited to the university’s hospital system, UK HealthCare, and because of the apparent singular focus of the attackers on mining cryptocurrency, UK as a whole avoided a far more dire outcome.

“(T)he reality is that the university was perilously close to an enterprise-wide event that could have completely halted operations across the enterprise,” the audit stated.

UK IT has made ‘marked progress’ since attack

In the year since the attack, the university’s and UK HealthCare’s information technology professionals have made “marked progress” in strengthening defenses against future cyberattacks, the audit stated.

Outside forensic firms and other third-party consultations were brought in to analyze the attack. Additional malware software was installed across the university and the prevention and detection of cyber threats was better steamlined and centralized.

“The work of cyber security never stops. It is an ongoing process,” said UK spokesperson Jay Blanton, in a statement. “The work of a number of individuals across our campus stopped this attempted breach last year.”

Going forward the university will also decrease who has access to administrative accounts, continue to collaborate with Microsoft and IT for directory design and management, more aggressively scan public IP addresses and develop a “quarantine network” and a new guest network within UK HealthCare, the university said in a release on the audit.

The $5 million cost was a combination of direct action against the cyberattack, time spent by staff reigning in the attack, bringing in outside consultants and lost revenue because of compromised computer systems, the audit stated.

‘Critical risks remain’

“However, critical risks remain, making it imperative that steps be taken immediately to mitigate these risks and help prevent future cyber attacks,” stated the audit.

An analysis from Microsoft, referenced in the audit, stated that no systems or accounts outside of the university’s healthcare wing were compromised, however the company indicated that it was possible that had the attackers gone further “there would have been little to stop them from taking over the university’s systems, locking them down and demanding a ransom.”

“Fortunately, evidence indicates that the attackers seemed to be singularly focused on using UKHC’s systems to mine cryptocurrency and did not exploit this opportunity,” the audit stated.

When the attack was first halted, university officials said the attack originated outside the United States and likely began in early February 2020. The newly released audit stated that there are indications that the attackers might have infiltrated university systems as early as December 2019 and there was confirmed evidence that the intrusion reached a healthcare application in early January 2020.

“On January 7, 2020, an unpatched, publicly-accessible UK HealthCare (UKHC) web server was exploited by a cyber attacker, leading to the infection of thousands of endpoints (desktop computers, laptops, servers, etc.), the eventual downtime of UKHC production systems, and a costly months-long incident response effort by multiple entities across the university,” the audit stated.

