University of Kentucky apologizes after mistakenly sending acceptance emails to 500,000

A recent error by the University of Kentucky led to a little over 500,000 prospective students mistakenly getting admittance emails to a college program.

The admittance emails were accidentally sent by the university through its “Customer Relationship Management” tool while the university was reaching out to a prospective student list on behalf of a program with the College of Health Sciences, UK spokesman Jay Blanton said.

“Only a handful of those on the prospect list had been admitted to UK,” Blanton said in a statement to the Herald-Leader. “The vast majority had not, nor had the vast majority of these students expressed an interest in the program. Nevertheless, we regret the communication error and have sent correspondence to all those who were contacted, offering our apologies.”

The error was first reported by LEX18, which spoke with a few of the students who’d received emails saying they’d been admitted to the program despite having never applied. The station reports that the program in question usually admits only 35 to 40 students a year.

The university has set up ways for affected students to reach out if there is confusion or any need for more information, Blanton said.