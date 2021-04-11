Virtual DanceBlue raises more than $1 million to help families of children with cancer

Dance Blue reveals a total of $1,011,115.49 on April 10, 2021. Photo by Mark Cornelison | UKphoto

The first DanceBlue 24-hour dance marathon to be held virtually raised more than $1 million to benefit families affected by pediatric cancer.

More than 300 University of Kentucky students participated in the marathon Saturday, which raised $1,011,115.49 to benefit the DanceBlue Kentucky Children’s Hospital Hematology/Oncology Clinic, according to the University of Kentucky. This was the sixteenth marathon since DanceBlue began.

“In this year of so many shutdowns, DanceBlue didn’t stop,” DanceBlue marketing chair Meagan Wilkins said in the news release. “That’s because cancer didn’t stop. The 2021 marathon is a direct testament as to what can happen when a group of dedicated individuals band together for a common goal. In this case, that goal was ‘For The Kids.’ I am so proud that even a pandemic did not stop these students from working so hard all year for this goal. It’s truly amazing.”

In its 16 years, DanceBlue has raised more than $18,313,158.92 to benefit the families of children with cancer, according to the university. The annual event, which raises money throughout the year, is the university’s biggest student-run philanthropy project.

In previous years students participating in DanceBlue have visited the clinic, but because of COVID-19 the students used other methods to connect with patients and their families, according to the university. Some of the programs included virtual bingo, holiday parties and a pen pal program.