Student athlete sues Madison Southern High School over ‘systematic harassment,’ racism

Madison Southern High School Via Madison County Schools/YouTube

A student athlete has filed a lawsuit against Madison Southern High School alleging ongoing racism and a racially hostile environment, and this is not the first lawsuit making such allegations against the school.

The newest lawsuit was filed in state court in March, but was moved to federal court this month, according to court records. In the complaint, the plaintiff, who is Black, states he was systematically bullied and harassed throughout his years at the school, and that he was subjected to racial slurs while participating in student athletics.

The lawsuit also states that the plaintiff’s parents complained to the school’s administrators about the racist environment that he and other students were facing, but the administration did not respond, according to the lawsuit.

The plaintiff’s father then tried to meet with superintendent of Madison County Schools David Gilliam, but Gilliam would not meet with him, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit names Board of Education of Madison County, Gilliam and the principal of Madison Southern High School at the time, Brandon Watkins, as defendants in the case and accuse them of failing to act, and therefore aiding white students at the school in creating a racially hostile environment.

The lawsuit asks that the court order compensatory damages for the plaintiff and damages for embarrassment and humiliation for “violation of his rights under state and federal law,” according to court records.

In an answer filed in the case, the defendants asked that the lawsuit be dismissed on the grounds that the complaint failed to “state a claim against them upon which the relief therein sought may be granted,” according to court records. The defendants also state in the answer that they were at all times acting in good faith, without malice, and in the scope of their duties as part of a “public entity.”

This is not the first time the school has been sued over allegations of racist harassment and bullying. Last year, two sisters filed a lawsuit against Madison Southern High School in which they also alleged multiple instances of racism by other students, a racially hostile environment and inaction by school administrators. That case is still ongoing in federal court.

In the most recent case, Madison County School spokeswoman Erin Stewart referred questions to school district attorney Jerry Gilbert who was not immediately available Tuesday. Ed Dove, the attorney representing both the most recent plaintiff and the sisters who sued the school last year, was also not available Tuesday.