$1,000 bonuses after COVID year, raises and new benefits coming for UK employees

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Paid family leave, retirement contributions, salary increases and $1,000 bonuses would go to some University of Kentucky employees under a plan that requires Board of Trustees approval, President Eli Capilouto announced.

In a campuswide email Thursday, Capilouto outlined the budget changes that would apply to all staff members. Faculty would be eligible for some of the benefits while UK HealthCare employees’ pay is set through a separate process. The university has about 12,000 staff and 2,000 faculty, according to its website.