Education
$1,000 bonuses after COVID year, raises and new benefits coming for UK employees
Paid family leave, retirement contributions, salary increases and $1,000 bonuses would go to some University of Kentucky employees under a plan that requires Board of Trustees approval, President Eli Capilouto announced.
In a campuswide email Thursday, Capilouto outlined the budget changes that would apply to all staff members. Faculty would be eligible for some of the benefits while UK HealthCare employees’ pay is set through a separate process. The university has about 12,000 staff and 2,000 faculty, according to its website.
- The minimum hourly pay for regular employees would increase from $12.50 to $13.75 on July 1 before hitting $15 on Jan. 1, 2022.
- Most staff would get two weeks of paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child and one week of paid leave to care for an ill parent. Those who are 0.5 full-time equivalent and greater are eligible. Faculty leave is set through a different process.
- Merit increases of 2 percent would begin Jan. 1. Capilouto noted the pay increase is the eighth in 10 years. UK HealthCare workers’ merit increases will be decided in the fall.
- Faculty and staff (who were hired by Dec. 31) would get $1,000 bonuses in July to “recognize the outstanding efforts and sacrifices our people have made over the past year” during the COVID pandemic. The “one-time payments” will be “prorated by full-time equivalent.” The plan doesn’t include UK HealthCare staff.
- The budget also includes an expected resumption of UK’s 10% retirement contribution starting July 1. It’s “one of the most competitive retirement benefits available anywhere,” Capilouto said.
Comments