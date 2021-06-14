National winner: Lexington boy wins thousands with Google Doodle that honors dad

The winning Google Doodle from Lexington Christian Academy senior Milo Golding. Photo provided

Rising Lexington Christian Academy senior Milo Golding has won the national Doodle for Google contest, landing a $30,000 college scholarship and a $50,000 technology package for his school.

An announcement was made Monday on NBC’s Today Show.

Doodle for Google is an annual art contest open to students in grades K-12 across the nation.

Students were invited to submit their artistic interpretation of this year’s theme, “I am strong, because...” for the chance to have it featured on Google.com. As the winner, Milo gets a scholarship along with tech packages for his school.

“I am strong because I have hope,” Milo said in a statement.” I once asked my father how he overcame obstacles and became who he wanted to be. “

His father replied, “Hope, hope keeps me strong.”

“After I unexpectedly lost him at 13 due to a heart attack, it helped me overcome grief and support other children who lost loved ones.,” Milo said.

Lexington Christian Academy senior Milo Golding with mom Yanya Yang and dad Deeno Golding. Photo provided

LCA spokesman Dan Koett said a ceremony at Lexington’s city hall to honor Milo is planned for Monday afternoon.

“Milo is one of those truly special young people who makes our school, community, commonwealth, nation, and world a better place,” said LCA Head of School, Scott Wells. “Milo’s message of hope is a powerful and courageous statement that inspires those around him to be a difference in the lives of others.”

The national winner’s artwork will be displayed on Google.com for one day.

This article will be updated.