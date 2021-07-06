Video: Critical race theory explained

Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass

Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass on Tuesday explained critical race theory during a legislative hearing.

Is critical race theory taught in Kentucky schools?

Glass told state lawmakers that he is not aware that critical race theory is being taught in the state’s K-12 schools.

Glass said critical race theory is typically a graduate-level academic theory or concept taught in law school. Discussions of some concepts related to the theory might appear in a high school elective, though its developmental appropriateness for high school would be narrow, Glass said. It would likely not be appropriate for middle or elementary students.

Republican lawmakers who have prefiled legislation to ban the theory in schools offered colleagues examples involving an elementary school and a high school student without providing specifics on the schools or people involved. In addition, one legislator said she’s heard from parents that the theory is being taught in schools.

Marty Pollio, superintendent of Jefferson County Public Schools, said his district had scrubbed references to critical race theory from a high school elective class.