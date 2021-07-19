Video shows Kentucky girl, 6, being dragged 1,000 feet by a school bus

New video has been released at a civil trial that continued Monday of a 6-year-old being dragged by a Jefferson County Public Schools bus.

WAVE provided the video to the Herald-Leader. It shows the girl who was dragged 1,000 feet by a JCPS bus in 2015.

The civil lawsuit is against the driver, Melissa Sanders, who was later fired, and the school district.

“Since this case is still being litigated we won’t be discussing it at this time, Jefferson County Public Schools Communication Manager Mark Hebert told the Herald-Leader Monday.

“The new video obtained exclusively by WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters is from the inside of the bus, and shows the moment when the child’s backpack got stuck in the double doors. The driver doesn’t notice and drives away,” the station reported.

“The video shows another student standing by the driver as the incident occurs. The driver was later fired by the district after an investigation determined she did not watch as the child got off the bus, as required by their training,” WAVE reported.

When the driver realizes that the child has been dragged, she stops the bus and says, “Oh My God, Oh My God.”

The video went viral on social media and has received national media attention, including from newsweek.com.

The child, identified as A.R. in the lawsuit, suffered severe nerve damage and post traumatic stress disorder and had to have several surgeries, WAVE reported.