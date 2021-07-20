Kentucky State University president suddenly resigns as audit begins, lawsuits continue

The Kentucky State University campus in Frankfort. swalker@herald-leader.com

Kentucky State University’s president, M. Christopher Brown II, abruptly resigned on Tuesday.

Brown’s resignation after four years on the job comes amid concerns about KSU’s financial health and a half-dozen lawsuits pending this year accusing college officials, including Brown, of various acts of misconduct.

At a specially called meeting, the KSU Board of Regents accepted Brown’s resignation and named Clara Ross Stamps as the school’s acting president. Stamps has been a senior vice president and spokeswoman at KSU.

KSU President M. Christopher Brown II KSU

Gov. Andy Beshear’s office last weekend confirmed hearing concerns from members of the Board of Regents about KSU. The board on Tuesday voted to hire auditors to review the school’s financial situation, but Stamps declined afterward to provide any information about possible problems or the reason for Brown’s departure.

KSU’s budget this fiscal year is $49.9 million, of which $27.1 million comes from the state’s General Fund.

Also, the legislature last year authorized a $55.5 million bond to build a 400-bed dormitory and dining hall on the KSU campus using private financing. The construction will be KSU’s first so-called “P3” project, or public-private partnership. CRM Companies of Lexington will operate and maintain the property through an entity called KSU Campus Housing LLC. KSU will finance it through a 35-year lease.