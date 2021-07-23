Many COVID restrictions are lifted in Fayette school cafeterias. And all kids eat free.

Students in Fayette County Schools will receive free meals in 2021-2022. File art

Many COVID restrictions will be lifted in Fayette school cafeterias in 2021-2022, a year in which all kids will eat free regardless of family income.

Breakfast and lunch meal service will resume normal operations that were in effect prior to the COVID pandemic. Meals will not be delivered to the classrooms. High Schools will resume a la carte lines.

Students may eat in the cafeteria, classroom, and other designated areas, a letter to families said.

Students in the district’s virtual academy can get curbside meal service.

District officials told families Thursday that every student can get a free breakfast and lunch each day with a variety of meal options, a perk that was announced last spring. A la carte, extra items and second meals are available for purchase, but students are unable to charge the meals.

Households with financial needs still have to fill out application forms if they want to receive benefits such as technology and field trips, and receiving school fee waivers.