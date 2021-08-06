With COVID surge, Franklin school board considers delaying classes. KY districts fret

Students in Dani Heller’s second grade class look to their teacher at Veterans Park Elementary School in Lexington, Ky., on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Monday was the first day of in-person classes this school year for kindergarten to second grade students at Fayette County Public Schools. rhermens@herald-leader.com

The Franklin County Schools board is meeting Friday to decide whether to delay the opening of school by two weeks as a result of a surge in coronavirus cases.

“Due to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in our county, we are recommending adopting a variable school calendar to begin the year on August 25, with the hope the numbers will decrease,” the agenda for a 2 p.m. meeting said.

Central Kentucky school districts are continuing to make decisions on whether students will be required to wear masks when school begins and whether to delay school.

As of the first day of school in Scott County on Aug. 18, all students, staff members, and visitors to Scott County Schools will be required to wear a mask inside school buildings and on the school bus. That includes students in preschool through grade 12.

In Paris Independent Schools, as well as Fayette County, all students and staff are required to wear a mask on buses and inside buildings when students are present.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass said despite an increase in COVID-19 cases as classes begin, he expects Kentucky schools to be open for in-person learning.

He said school districts know what mitigation procedures to use. The state is recommending that students wear masks.

Glass said in order for there to be a statewide mask mandate for schools, the Kentucky Board of Education would have to promulgate an emergency regulation for the governor to consider.

Jessamine, Mercer, Madison and Bath school district officials are among those who have announced that masks are recommended but not required when classes begins.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER