With COVID surge, Franklin school board considers delaying classes. KY districts fret
The Franklin County Schools board is meeting Friday to decide whether to delay the opening of school by two weeks as a result of a surge in coronavirus cases.
“Due to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in our county, we are recommending adopting a variable school calendar to begin the year on August 25, with the hope the numbers will decrease,” the agenda for a 2 p.m. meeting said.
Central Kentucky school districts are continuing to make decisions on whether students will be required to wear masks when school begins and whether to delay school.
As of the first day of school in Scott County on Aug. 18, all students, staff members, and visitors to Scott County Schools will be required to wear a mask inside school buildings and on the school bus. That includes students in preschool through grade 12.
In Paris Independent Schools, as well as Fayette County, all students and staff are required to wear a mask on buses and inside buildings when students are present.
Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass said despite an increase in COVID-19 cases as classes begin, he expects Kentucky schools to be open for in-person learning.
He said school districts know what mitigation procedures to use. The state is recommending that students wear masks.
Glass said in order for there to be a statewide mask mandate for schools, the Kentucky Board of Education would have to promulgate an emergency regulation for the governor to consider.
Jessamine, Mercer, Madison and Bath school district officials are among those who have announced that masks are recommended but not required when classes begins.
