University of Kentucky to require masking indoors. Other campuses make similar moves.

On Friday, University of Kentucky President Dr. Eli Capilouto announced that masks will be mandatory in all indoor spaces at the university beginning Aug. 9.

In an email, Capilouto said that regardless of COVID vaccination status, all UK students, faculty, staff and visitors will be required to wear a mask while indoors. Roughly 31,000 students attend UK where roughly 14,000 faculty and staff work.

Earlier in the week, UK officials asked students, faculty and staff to self-report their COVID vaccination to the university, and Capilouto said more than 2,000 individuals have done so.

He said the vaccination percentage among students and faculty has reached more than 70 percent in recent days.

“We have more work to do, but we are making substantial progress in our drive to vaccinate more than 80 percent of the campus early in the academic year,” Capilouto said. “While vaccinations are our best protection — those vaccinated contract the virus far less often than others, and when they do, they are unlikely to get seriously ill — we believe now is the time to add additional safety measures.”

In addition to mandatory masking indoors for all individuals, the university is requiring unvaccinated students to complete a daily health screening and to wear masks outside.

Capilouto also said UK is considering implementing mandatory vaccines and regular testing for faculty and staff. On Wednesday, the university announced that vaccines will be mandatory for all UK HealthCare employees.

The university is not requiring students to be vaccinated at this time, although it is strongly encouraged.

UK’s decision comes as COVID cases are rising across Kentucky; the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 145 new cases on Friday, bringing the total confirmed case count to 37,535 with 326 deaths.

Earlier this week, Bluegrass Community and Technical College President Koffi C. Akakpo announced masks are required inside Lexington campus buildings starting Friday.

Other school districts and universities in the state have announced that masks will be mandatory, including Western Kentucky University, Transylvania University in Lexington, Kentucky State University in Frankfort and Fayette and Scott County schools.