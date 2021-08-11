Fayette schools open in COVID surge. Liggins addresses likelihood of remote learning.

Students of the new Carter G. Woodson Preparatory Academy on East Sixth Street are welcomed to their first day of school with fist bumps and high-fives. mdorsey@herald-leader.com

On Wednesday, more than 40,000 Fayette County Public Schools students returned to in-person learning amid the steepest surge of coronavirus cases that Lexington has seen in months.

Lexington has been averaging 100 new COVID-19 cases per day for the first time since early February, according to data from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

Despite that, new Superintendent Demetrus Liggins told families in a letter Tuesday night that in-person learning — not districtwide remote learning used in the previous pandemic-engulfed academic year — would prevail in 2021-2022.

“Changes at the state level no longer allow school districts to offer districtwide remote learning for extended periods of time,” Liggins said. “Districtwide learning will only be considered if required under orders from the governor, mandated by the Kentucky Department of Education, or compelled by extraordinary circumstances.”

Individuals or classrooms of students quarantined by COVID will be able to learn from home and that could include virtual instruction.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Wednesday morning, Kayla Johnson brought her son Royal Johnson, 5, to the newest special program in the district, Carter G. Woodson Preparatory Academy, opening for the first time. The program, which is housed in the renovated Johnson Elementary building on East Sixth Street, will initially hold classes for up to 150 boys in grades K-2.

After that, a level will be added every year until the school has grades K-5.

Long lines of fathers and mothers in the downtown neighborhood walked their sons to the new program in a historic building.

Royal wants to be a scientist.

“He’s excited about the lab coats. He’s proud,” Kayla Johnson said.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The STEM-focused curriculum of science, technology, engineering, and math is taught through the lens of Black history, culture, and culturally responsive teaching and learning strategies. The district also has a Carter G. Woodson Academy for middle and high school students on the same Winchester Road campus as Frederick Douglass High School.

In his Tuesday night message to families, Liggins said Fayette students would have a more normal experience beginning Wednesday morning, with health and safety guidelines in place to reduce the potential for disruption due to COVID-19 cases or quarantines.

This school year, masks are required on school buses and inside schools at all times. Families must agree that they will monitor their children’s health each day and not send them to school if they are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

Families are required to report a diagnosis of COVID-19 within 24 hours of receiving the results.. School district officials will notify families and employees if they are impacted by a confirmed COVID-19 case at their schools.

COVID-19 remains an evolving situation in the community, Liggins said. Last year, the district used an In-Person Learning Matrix to determine whether school would be in-person or virtual. That won’t be the case this school year.

State and national experts are recommending that schools prioritize in-person learning with prevention strategies.

The district has revised the matrix to keep track of COVID-19 cases in the community, but the matrix no longer indicates a threshold where the district would move to virtual learning.

The matrix and a dashboard showing the number of cases and quarantines among FCPS students and employees will be available on the district website this week.

On Tuesday, public health officials said that there were 74 students in home isolation because they had tested positive for COVID 19. From Aug. 3rd through Aug. 9, the district placed 31 students on quarantine because of school-related interactions. There are also 161 Fayette students who have been quarantined due to family or community interactions.