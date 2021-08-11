KY superintendent tells parents Beshear is a ‘liberal lunatic’ because of mask mandate

In an audio message Tuesday, Superintendent of Science Hill Independent Schools Jimmy Dyehouse called Gov. Andy Beshear “a liberal lunatic” when Dyehouse informed parents and staff of Beshear’s mandate that all Kentucky schools require face masks inside buildings.

The mandate reversed a decision Science Hill district officials had made that masks were not required.

“Parents, good afternoon. As you already know, and probably have already heard, this liberal lunatic that we have up in Frankfort has signed another executive order mandating masks for all students and adults in school,” Dyehouse said in the audio message. “What this means is the professional opinion of your superintendent doesn’t matter, the opinion of your school board doesn’t matter, and you as parents, your opinion doesn’t matter.”

“Because I know exactly how you all feel about your children wearing masks, and believe me, I’m as frustrated as you are over this. Starting in the morning, all students will have to wear a mask on the bus and inside the building, as well as adults inside of our building will have to be masked tomorrow,“ Dyehouse said, adding he was “sorry about the mandate.”

Dyehouse said in the message that he was hoping that the mandate would be fought in court this week and overturned.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Dyehouse told the Herald-Leader he sent the districtwide audio message out about 6 p.m. Tuesday after finding out about the executive order.

He said Wednesday in an interview that his school district only has one school with 440 students, pre-K through eighth grade. He is also that school’s principal. Dyehouse said he already had a plan in place to keep kids safe when he learned of the mandate. Classes started Wednesday.

“At the eleventh hour, we got that mandate,” said Dyehouse. “That’s where the frustration came in. I wasn’t saying anything that my parents in Science Hill don’t already know about me. It wasn’t a political comment at all. Had it been a Republican governor in office, I would have been upset with that governor as well and that decision. Because I think it was the wrong decision.”

Dyehouse said the district should be left alone to do what officials know is best for kids and the decision should be left at the local level as superintendents had been told it would be all summer. He said he wanted to invite Beshear and Lt. Jacqueline Coleman to Science Hill to show them how the district could keep kids safe. He said at the worst of the pandemic, the district only had ten positive cases during in-person learning.

Elsewhere, reaction to Beshear’s mandate was strong, both from people for and against the executive order. Prior to Tuesday, masks were recommended, not mandated, for everyone inside school buildings, regardless of vaccination status. At one point before the executive order, two-thirds of school districts had decided not to require masks, WFPL News reported.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Harm to the students or to the parents? My daughter is more excited about being in a classroom, Whitney. Masking isn’t an issue. But maybe it’s cause kids will act how the parents act in these situations. — “That” Nema (@nema) August 10, 2021

On Tuesday, some anti-mask parents and citizens called for protests.

In Pulaski County, where masks had been recommended in schools but not required before Beshear’s mandate, Superintendent Patrick Richardson on Facebook apologized to his school community for the short notice. That elicited response from some parents who called for a boycott of schools and others who said that the mandate was overdue.

The Kentucky Student Voice Team said in a statement that without a mask mandate, districts were more likely to be compelled to move school online or risk further spreading COVID-19 among students, their teachers, and their families.

“We know that online learning exacerbates disparities for young people with poor internet access, with parents who cannot work from home, and with special needs, and other marginalized communities,” the statement said. “But with a mask mandate in place for our schools, we can better ensure that these students receive the resources they need, that fewer of us suffer from the worst effects of COVID-19, and that we receive the fullest possible education experience.”

Houston Barber, superintendent of Frankfort Independent Schools where Beshear’s children attend, noted that masks have been required since his district started classes Aug. 2, and he had seen no spread of COVID-19 cases.

“The small sacrifice and commitment to wear masks has opened up the world of opportunities for our students to be successful during in-person school.,” said Barber, also president of the Kentucky Association of School Superintendents.

State Sen. Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, the chairman of the Senate Education Committee, said the mandate eroded local control.

Once again, a ‘one size fits all approach’ is taken by this Gov & completely erodes local control decision making where local elected officials are listening to parents needs & wants while the Gov issues his ‘indoor mask mandate in schools’ EO while not wearing a mask himself. — Max Wise (@maxwellwise) August 10, 2021

The mandate drew praise from leaders ranging from Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass to KEA President Eddie Campbell and Brigitte Blom Ramsey, President and CEO of the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence.

State Senator Whitney Westerfield, R-Crofton, posted on Twitter that wearing masks all day could cause “psychological and educational harm.”

Did anyone even speak at all to the psychological and educational harm to students wearing masks all day? I sure didn’t catch it if they did. So frustrating. — Whitney Westerfield (@KyWhitney) August 10, 2021

Nema Brewer, co-founder of the educator group Kentucky 120 United sharply responded that parents set the example for students:

“Harm to the students or to the parents? My daughter is more excited about being in a classroom, Whitney. Masking isn’t an issue. But maybe it’s cause kids will act how the parents act in these situations,” she posted.

Harm to the students or to the parents? My daughter is more excited about being in a classroom, Whitney. Masking isn’t an issue. But maybe it’s cause kids will act how the parents act in these situations. — “That” Nema (@nema) August 10, 2021

Richmond Attorney Rob Morrin, in an op-ed piece for the Herald-Leader, praised Beshear’s decision and criticized Madison County Schools for previously not requiring masks.

“Thank God for a governor who listens to our community of medical experts. Still, Madison County should not have to be saved from its own local leaders. This policy is a good reminder that we need local leaders who will look to experts of each field to keep us safe,” said Morrin.

Erin Stewart, a spokeswoman for Madison County Schools said Wednesday that the district would comply with the mandate.

“As it is a mandate, the district will be requiring masks for students, staff, and visitors to our buildings while the executive order is in place,” she said.

Herald-Leader staff writer Karla Ward contributed to this report.