They’re back! UK students begin to move-in dorms on UK campus

This week more than 6,000 students will move into residence halls on the campus of the University of Kentucky for the start of the Fall 2021 semester.

The annual move-in dorms for new students wraps up Wednesday before classes are scheduled to start August 23.

University president Eli Capilouto greeted students, parents, family and friends outside Woodland Glen III residence hall while helping a people unload items from their vehicles in Monday morning’s rain.

Capilouto wanted to tell the incoming freshman there will be ups and downs, but “it is a wonderful time to grow, and learn from those exceptional days and sometimes you have those bad days.”

With the COVID pandemic, masks are currently required on the university campus, regardless of individuals vaccination status.

More than 6,000 students will move into dorms through Wednesday. According to Executive Director of Auxiliary Services, Sarah Nikirk 2,000 students moved in on Monday. Silas Walker swalker@herald-leader.com

Plants and other belongings sits on a cart ready to be taken into a student’s dorm at Woodland Glen III on the UK campus Monday. Silas Walker swalker@herald-leader.com

“This generation, they have the public health challenge of a lifetime and my hope for them is that it makes them strong to face whatever life will present,” Capilouto said.

Freshman Carmen Horn of Illinois said she was nervous and excited because everything is so different as she unloaded her belongings from vehicles into some carts and headed into the building to be her home for the semester.

