More Fayette school bus delays, cancellations likely until more drivers are hired

Eight Fayette school bus routes were canceled and at least 11 routes involving about 20 schools were delayed Monday as a driver and monitor shortage continued to impede transportation in the district.

Fayette Superintendent Demetrus Liggins said in a message to families Saturday that 22 people are in various stages of training and licensing and another 15 have been interviewed and might begin training this month.

However, Liggins said until more drivers can be hired “our families may be impacted by unforeseen cancellations and delays in coming weeks.”

Last school year, the bus driver shortage delayed the return to in-person learning during the pandemic.

In the school year that began Aug. 11, the district has had as many as 25 driver vacancies in the most recent examples of a problem that has existed in Lexington since at least 2017. The school bus driver shortage is rampant elsewhere in Kentucky and across the country.

If a morning bus route is canceled, it is canceled for that morning only. If an afternoon bus route is delayed, transportation will be available at 4:45 p.m. after other routes are completed and additional drivers are available. Families can choose to find a different way home for their children if they want and have been encouraged to find a back up plan.