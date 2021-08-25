Transylvania University will require students and employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine

In this file photo, choir seniors sang Hail, Transylvania as the school held its 237th commencement exercises on the lawn of Old Morrison in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, May 27, 2017.

Transylvania University will require students, faculty and staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the university announced Wednesday.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine received Food and Drug Administration approval earlier this week, and Transylvania students and employees must be vaccinated by Oct. 13. Masks will still be required to be worn in public indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status. Transylvania’s fall semester begins on Aug. 30.

“We believe these proactive steps, as well as temporary mitigation measures when needed, will enable our community to live and learn together through the next year and into the future,” Transylvania President Brien Lewis said in an email announcing the requirement.

The full policy will be updated next week, including how to apply for an exemption. Requests for exemptions will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, Lewis said.

Over 85% of employees and over 70% of students have reported that they are fully vaccinated as of Aug. 25, said Megan Moloney, vice president of marketing and communications.

Berea College, Bellarmine University and Centre College are also requiring students to be fully vaccinated. Bellarmine is also requiring employees to be vaccinated.

Transylvania will hold a two-day vaccination clinic this weekend. The clinic will be held on Aug. 28 and 29 from noon to 5 p.m. at the William T. Young Campus Center. Anyone 12 and older can get the Pfizer vaccine those days. Appointments can be scheduled at kyvax.wildhealth.com by selecting the Transylvania University option.