‘So cute,’ and they deliver, too. Robots now carrying food around UK’s campus.

Food delivery at the University of Kentucky just got more futuristic.

UK has started using robots, created by Starship Technologies, for delivering food across campus. UK is one of 18 schools in the country using the robots, which rolled out on campus on Monday.

Students and employees can order food from seven campus locations, including Starbucks, Subway and Auntie Anne’s.

“Students love them,” said Dave Haygood, U.S. launch specialist with Starship Technologies. “I think they love the ability to wake up and not have to walk across campus for their morning coffee. They can lay in bed, they can place an order, and then in about 20 to 30 minutes they’ll get a delivery for their morning coffee or their snack or whatever they want.”

Users place an order through the Starship app and drop a pin to where they want items delivered. Food vendors on campus will load the order into the robot, which then drives to the user. UK has 30 robots on campus.

Once the robot arrives, they receive an alert and can unlock the robot through the app. Delivery time depends on where the items are ordered from and delivered to, Haygood said. Each robot can carry up to 20 pounds.

“It’s a new technology,” Haygood said. “A lot of people are super excited about it.”

Kelli Thompson, a graphic artist in the School of Human Environmental Sciences, saw the robots on campus earlier this week and decided to place an order.

“I had seen a couple (of robots) roll around on campus, and I though they were so cute,” Thompson said. “I decided to go ahead and order food because I was curious about how it works and how you got your food.”

She used the app to order a toasted sandwich and drink from Subway. When her food arrived, the sandwich was still warm. Cupholders inside the robot kept her drink from spilling, she said.

“It was really convenient and I definitely will use it again,” Thompson said.

Thompson said she could see herself ordering delivery a few times a month, especially when she is busy at work or when bad weather means she doesn’t want to walk across campus.

“I ordered, I could keep working, and then once my food got there, I could take my lunch break,” Thompson said. “I didn’t have to waste my lunch break standing in line.”

Thompson said there’s been a lot of interest in the robots, and when her order was delivered this week, a lot of coworkers were curious about them.

The robots operate about 99% autonomously, Haygood said. They have sensors that allow them to monitor their surroundings and are tracked by GPS for safety. The robots can sense objects as close as an inch away, and are programmed to stop if they get too close to a person or object. They can also operate at night and in the rain or snow.

“We have been working with UK Dining on this project for over a year now,” said Scott Henry, interim executive director of the Gatton Student Center. “It’s great to see the robots delivering across campus. We are pleased to offer such a great service to the students, faculty and staff of UK.”