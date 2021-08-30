Amid shortages, Fayette board considers pay to lure more drivers, substitute teachers.

Bus are parked at the Fayette County Public Schools bus garage at 780 Miles Point Way in Lexington, Ky., on Monday, April 6, 2020. rhermens@herald-leader.com

The Fayette County Public Schools board has called a special meeting for 3:30 p.m. Monday to discuss incentive programs and pay for school bus drivers, cafeteria workers and substitute teachers amid critical shortages.

As the pandemic re-intensifies, dozens of Fayette bus routes have been canceled or delayed every school day. Cafeterias are shorthanded - down more than 100 positions one day last week. In at least one other Kentucky district, a shortage of substitute teachers has shut down schools.

“All these staff members are vital to our team and to the work that we do in our district,” Fayette school board chairman Tyler Murphy said in a social media post.

Murphy said Superintendent Demetrus Liggins’ team has been working on the significant staffing shortages.

“The acceleration in cases and quarantines fueled by the Delta variant is presenting obstacles that we could not anticipate just a few short weeks ago,” Liggins said in a message to employees Friday.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Many of you are scared, and I understand your fear. Some of you are tired, and I appreciate your exhaustion. Most of you are frustrated, and I can definitely relate,” Liggins said. “We were all so prepared to move forward this school year, resume a sense of normalcy, and put this pandemic behind us. We now realize this is not going to happen.”

“I see toll it is taking on our students, families, and staff even as we are still in our first 12 days of school,” Liggins wrote.

Murphy said there was no quick fix and the district was working on short-term and long-term solutions.

“I hear you, I see you and you are not alone, “ Liggins said in the message to employees.

Many Kentucky school districts are in crisis, with students and staff testing positive and hundreds quarantined every day.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

At a Beattyville elementary school, an instructional aide died from COVID Sunday and three of her co-workers remained hospitalized. Two were on ventilators Sunday.

At least 15 school districts have shut down for various periods this school year.

A new state law passed by the General Assembly in 2021 aimed at forcing districts to provide in-person learning has hamstrung superintendents who feel they need to close buildings.

On Monday, a special legislative meeting on educational issues related to COVID-19 was called for Wednesday in Frankfort.